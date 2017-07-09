Eugene a Cat 3 hurricane off Mexico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Eugene a Cat 3 hurricane off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Hurricane Eugene has grown into a Category 3 storm in the Pacific Ocean off of Mexico, but forecasters say it's not expected to threaten land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) Sunday morning while it was centered about 565 miles (910 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The storm was moving toward the north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The center says Eugene is expected to stay well offshore before dissipating late in the coming week after moving over colder waters.

