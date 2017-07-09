Tesla provides first look at cheaper Model 3 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Electric automaker Tesla has produced its first Model 3 sedan, a highly anticipated car because it carries a relatively low price.

CEO Elon Musk late Saturday tweeted pictures of the car. It will cost $35,000 and can travel 215 miles on a single electric charge. A $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles would lower the cost $27,500.

The new model comes after a bad week for Tesla's stock price.

Shares fell roughly 14 percent after Musk tweeted that deliveries of the company's other two models - the Model S sedan and Model X SUV - were at the low-end of the company's projections in the first half of this year. Musk also said the company would make 20,000 Model 3s in December, below previous projections.

