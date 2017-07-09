Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Electric automaker Tesla has produced its first Model 3 sedan, a highly anticipated car because it carries a relatively low price.

CEO Elon Musk late Saturday tweeted pictures of the car. It will cost $35,000 and can travel 215 miles on a single electric charge. A $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles would lower the cost $27,500.

The new model comes after a bad week for Tesla's stock price.

Shares fell roughly 14 percent after Musk tweeted that deliveries of the company's other two models - the Model S sedan and Model X SUV - were at the low-end of the company's projections in the first half of this year. Musk also said the company would make 20,000 Model 3s in December, below previous projections.