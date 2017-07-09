Man in wheelchair injured in hit-and-run crash

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Police say they're searching for a driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man in a motorized wheelchair.

Delaware State Police say the crash occurred late Friday night in Wilmington when an SUV approached an intersection and struck a man who traveled into the vehicle's path. Police say the collision sent the motorized wheelchair spinning and tipped it over. Medics transported him to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say the SUV driver stopped briefly in a parking lot before fleeing. Police say the victim had a reflective vest on the back of his wheelchair but no other lights or reflective equipment.