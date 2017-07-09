Abandoned sailboat found leaking diesel fuel

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

STUART, Fla. -- Martin County officials are investigating who might be the owner of an abandoned sailboat that was found to be leaking diesel fuel at the Harbor Inn/Deck Restaurant in Stuart on Saturday.

Police say the vessel is believed to have been damaged during Hurricane Matthew and abandoned at the dock after the storm.

The Department of Environmental Protection is arranging containment and cleanup for the leaking fuel.