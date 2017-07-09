Abandoned sailboat found leaking diesel fuel - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Abandoned sailboat found leaking diesel fuel

Story Video: Click here

STUART, Fla. -- Martin County officials are investigating who might be the owner of an abandoned sailboat that was found to be leaking diesel fuel at the Harbor Inn/Deck Restaurant in Stuart on Saturday.

Police say the vessel is believed to have been damaged during Hurricane Matthew and abandoned at the dock after the storm.

The Department of Environmental Protection is arranging containment and cleanup for the leaking fuel.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.