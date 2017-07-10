Port St. Lucie teen shot while lying in bed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie teen shot while lying in bed

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a teenager injured.

Police say the 18-year-old was in bed in his home in the 1800 block of California Blvd. when the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police said he was able to give them a description of the vehicle involved, and police located what they believe to be that car.

At least one person was taken into custody, and police continue to search the area for other suspects involved.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Air and ground units, including K-9s, are involved in the search.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.