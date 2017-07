Port St. Lucie teen shot while lying in bed

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a teenager injured.

Police say the 18-year-old was in bed in his home in the 1800 block of California Blvd. when the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police said he was able to give them a description of the vehicle involved, and police located what they believe to be that car.

At least one person was taken into custody, and police continue to search the area for other suspects involved.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Air and ground units, including K-9s, are involved in the search.