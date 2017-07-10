Fatal shooting investigated near Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal shooting investigated near Lantana

Story Video: Click here

The victim of a shooting Sunday night near Lantana has died from his wounds.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reports they found a man shot at 10:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Hypoluxo Food Mart located in the 1300 block of Hypoluxo Rd.

 

Investigators responded and said the unidentified man later died from his injuries at a hospital.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

