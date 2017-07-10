Fatal shooting investigated near Lantana

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Happy Fried Chicken Day! Eat fried chicken! That's an order

Happy Fried Chicken Day! Eat fried chicken! That's an order

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Story Video: Click here

The victim of a shooting Sunday night near Lantana has died from his wounds.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reports they found a man shot at 10:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Hypoluxo Food Mart located in the 1300 block of Hypoluxo Rd.

Investigators responded and said the unidentified man later died from his injuries at a hospital.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.