Neighbor rescues elderly man who fell into canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Neighbor rescues elderly man who fell into canal

Story Video: Click here

A 90-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after nearly drowning after falling into a Lake Clarke Shores canal Sunday morning.

Thanks to a couple of quick-thinking neighbors, he's expected to be survive.

On Sunday around 11:14 a.m., Belva Kotthaus says her husband, Willard, was out back when he fell into canal.

 

"I looked out and saw him going into the water," says Kotthaus.

Her next door neighbor, Jerry Vasallo, was the first person to arrive and help in the rescue.

He immediately jumped in, and with the help of another neighbor, brought Willard onto dry land.

"I got him on top of the dock and then paramedics showed up," says Vasallo.

Vasallo said his heroic actions are no big deal.

"I already told the cops that it's no big deal. What are you going to do? It's your neighbor," says Vasallo.

Belva cannot thank her neighbors enough.

"They all helped, and we got him to the hospital and he's coming as well as can be expected," said Kotthaus.

She says Willard is recovering.

"Hopefully he's going to be OK," said Kotthaus.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.