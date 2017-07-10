Neighbor rescues elderly man who fell into canal

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

A 90-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after nearly drowning after falling into a Lake Clarke Shores canal Sunday morning.

Thanks to a couple of quick-thinking neighbors, he's expected to be survive.

On Sunday around 11:14 a.m., Belva Kotthaus says her husband, Willard, was out back when he fell into canal.

"I looked out and saw him going into the water," says Kotthaus.

Her next door neighbor, Jerry Vasallo, was the first person to arrive and help in the rescue.

He immediately jumped in, and with the help of another neighbor, brought Willard onto dry land.

"I got him on top of the dock and then paramedics showed up," says Vasallo.

Vasallo said his heroic actions are no big deal.

"I already told the cops that it's no big deal. What are you going to do? It's your neighbor," says Vasallo.

Belva cannot thank her neighbors enough.

"They all helped, and we got him to the hospital and he's coming as well as can be expected," said Kotthaus.

She says Willard is recovering.

"Hopefully he's going to be OK," said Kotthaus.