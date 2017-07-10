Gardens Fire Rescue responds to overnight fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gardens Fire Rescue responds to overnight fire

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue respond to a fire overnight just east of Interstate 95. 

Crews were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

At 5 a.m., Roan Lane near Northlake Boulevard is blocked off.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:45 a.m., and there was still multiple fire trucks at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

