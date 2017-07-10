Gardens Fire Rescue responds to overnight fire

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Happy Fried Chicken Day! Eat fried chicken! That's an order

Happy Fried Chicken Day! Eat fried chicken! That's an order

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue respond to a fire overnight just east of Interstate 95.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

At 5 a.m., Roan Lane near Northlake Boulevard is blocked off.

Roan Lane off Northlake blocked off due to fire. Investigators & firefighters huddling near home @WPTV pic.twitter.com/omnBB6NSnk — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) July 10, 2017

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:45 a.m., and there was still multiple fire trucks at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.