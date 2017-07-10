Crash into tree sends 2 people to the hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash into tree sends 2 people to the hospital

Story Video: Click here

A car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning near Fort Pierce, sending two people to the hospital.

St. Lucie County Fire District said the wreck occurred around 2:19 a.m in the 4000 block of Avenue North. 

Crews arrived and found a woman pinned inside the car.

 

The Fire District said two patients were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.