Fire displaces 4 people near Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said an overnight fire displaced four people near Palm Beach Gardens.

Capt. Albert Borroto said at 4:27 a.m. crews responded to the fire in the 3900 block of Chapel St. and found smoke coming from the front and back of a duplex. 

Firefighters entered the home and were able to bring it under control.

The Red Cross is assisting the four people affected by the fire.

A fire investigator was also called to the location.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic dispute at the duplex where the fire happened. They believe both are related. 

