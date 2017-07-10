Fire displaces 4 people near Palm Beach Gardens

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said an overnight fire displaced four people near Palm Beach Gardens.

Capt. Albert Borroto said at 4:27 a.m. crews responded to the fire in the 3900 block of Chapel St. and found smoke coming from the front and back of a duplex.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to bring it under control.

PBSO responded to domestic dispute call, before suburban PBG fire on Chapel St. Believe both are related, spokesperson says @WPTV pic.twitter.com/9JR1SFf3AU — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) July 10, 2017

The Red Cross is assisting the four people affected by the fire.

A fire investigator was also called to the location.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic dispute at the duplex where the fire happened. They believe both are related.