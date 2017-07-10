Port St. Lucie teen shot in bed, 4 in custody

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Three juveniles and one adult are in custody after a Port St. Lucie teenager was shot while lying in bed overnight.

Police say the 18-year-old was lying in bed at his home in the 1800 block of California Blvd. when the targeted shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday.

The location is near California Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, which was closed overnight while police investigated.

Master Sgt. Frank Sabol said the suspects led police on a chase for miles, then bailed on Southeast Entrada Avenue.

Police used K9s and air support to track the suspects and found them all on foot near Prima Vista Boulevard and Rio Mar Drive.

The teen was taken to the hospital but returned home by 6:30 a.m.

Police said all four people who were taken into custody knew the victim. Sabol said police are currently investigating the motive.

"We're trying to get to the bottom of why they did the drive by here, what the altercation was about, but we're confident they do know each other. They're off the streets now so we can rest safe in the city," said Sabol.