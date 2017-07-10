Port St. Lucie teenager shot while lying in bed; 2 arrested, 2 r - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie teenager shot while lying in bed; 2 arrested, 2 released from custody

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A juvenile and an adult are in custody after a Port St. Lucie teenager was shot in the buttocks while lying in bed overnight. 

Police say the 18-year-old was lying in bed at his home in the 1800 block of California Blvd. when the targeted shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday. Police said several shots were fired at the home.

The location is near California Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, which was closed overnight while police investigated.

Master Sgt. Frank Sabol said the suspects led police on a chase for miles, then bailed on Southeast Entrada Avenue.

Police used K9s and air support to track the suspects and found them all on foot near Prima Vista Boulevard and Rio Mar Drive.

The teen who was shot was taken to the hospital but returned home by 6:30 a.m.

Vincenzo Anthony Monteleone, 19, of Port St. Lucie was charged with fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving.

A 17-year-old boy, whom police believe was the shooter, faces charges of violation of probation.

An 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were also taken into custody but do not face any charges.

"We're trying to get to the bottom of why they did the drive by here, what the altercation was about, but we're confident they do know each other. They're off the streets now so we can rest safe in the city," said Sabol.

Police believe the weapon used in the shooting was a 9mm handgun. They found 9 shell casings at the scene but have not yet recovered the gun.

Further charges are expected to be filed, police said.
 

