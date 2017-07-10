Pets rescued from apartment fire near Lake Worth

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

Officials said an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL, caused no significant injuries.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Story Video: Click here

Crews were able to rescue pets from an apartment fire near Lake Worth early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the Oakwood Apartment complex in the 2400 block of Second Avenue at 2:07 a.m.

Firefighters entered the two-story building to search for pets they had been told were inside.

Shortly after entering the structure, flames blew out the upstairs windows.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent apartments.

One dog, one rabbit and six puppies were rescued from the burning building and were all reunited with their owner.

There were no reports of injuries and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.