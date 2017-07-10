Teen passenger dies when truck strikes trees - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen passenger dies when truck strikes trees

A 13-year-old girl, who was a passenger in a pickup truck, died when the vehicle lost control and struck two trees Sunday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup was heading south on Jog Road, south of Lantana Road just before the crash.

The driver thought another vehicle was too close so he steered to the left. But the streets were wet and the truck began to fishtail, according to the sheriff's office.

The pickup hit a median where it struck a tree and then rotated and hit another tree near the passenger's door, according to a traffic investigator.

The passenger, identified as Karnine Saint Louis, was transported to Delray Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

