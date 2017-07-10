Authorities: Man recently died from 1958 gunshot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Authorities: Man recently died from 1958 gunshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida medical examiner says John Henry Barrett died recently of a gunshot wound -- one he suffered in 1958.

The Palm Beach Post reported Monday that the county medical examiner determined the 77-year-old Barrett died in May of an infection and complications related to the gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting damaged Barrett's spinal cord and left him partially paralyzed, requiring him to walk with a cane.

Barrett was shot when he was 19 by a friend during a fight. The unidentified friend served time in prison.

Barrett worked for three decades as a pastor and was a former executive director of the Pahokee Housing Authority.

