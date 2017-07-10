Authorities: Man recently died from 1958 gunshot

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.

Shark bite leaves man with serious gashes on both legs

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida medical examiner says John Henry Barrett died recently of a gunshot wound -- one he suffered in 1958.

The Palm Beach Post reported Monday that the county medical examiner determined the 77-year-old Barrett died in May of an infection and complications related to the gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting damaged Barrett's spinal cord and left him partially paralyzed, requiring him to walk with a cane.

Barrett was shot when he was 19 by a friend during a fight. The unidentified friend served time in prison.

Barrett worked for three decades as a pastor and was a former executive director of the Pahokee Housing Authority.