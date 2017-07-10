Cops: Man strangles girlfriend, home set on fire

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.

Shark bite leaves man with serious gashes on both legs

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A man accused of lighting his apartment on fire and strangling his girlfriend early Sunday morning is being held in jail without bond.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said they found Antonio Luis Aguilar, 32, a native of Mexico, with a lighter and burn marks on his shirt.

An investigator with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue determined Aguilar set fire to clothes in his bedroom at an apartment in the 2400 block of Second Avenue North.

Aguilar's brother and sister-in-law were inside the apartment when it was set on fire around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Attorneys said Aguilar had previously been removed from the U.S. before this incident. Aguilar has an immigration hold with ICE in case he is released from jail.