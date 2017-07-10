Deputies find, rescue missing woman in canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies find, rescue missing woman in canal

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has found a woman with Alzheimer's disease who walked away from her home Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies discovered Ivonne Fernandez, 67, swimming in a canal and they rescued her.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the rescue on Twitter.

They say she is safe.

