Deputies find, rescue missing woman in canal

Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.

Shark bite leaves man with serious gashes on both legs

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Savannah for disorderly conduct

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has found a woman with Alzheimer's disease who walked away from her home Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies discovered Ivonne Fernandez, 67, swimming in a canal and they rescued her.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the rescue on Twitter.

They say she is safe.