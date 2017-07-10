7-Eleven robbery suspect sought

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

An armed man held up a 7-Eleven in suburban West Palm Beach early Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The man entered the convenience stores in the 1000 block N. Military Trail around 3:30 a.m., and demanded cash, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the suspect is about 5’08” – 5’10” tall, has a medium build and was wearing dark clothing with dark shoes and a dark cloth covering his face.

If you have any information that could help detectives please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You could earn a reward and you can remain anonymous.