7-Eleven robbery suspect sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7-Eleven robbery suspect sought

An armed man held up a 7-Eleven in suburban West Palm Beach early Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The man entered the convenience stores in the 1000 block N. Military Trail around 3:30 a.m., and demanded cash, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the suspect is about 5’08” – 5’10” tall, has a medium build and was wearing dark clothing with dark shoes and a dark cloth covering his face.

If you have any information that could help detectives please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You could earn a reward and you can remain anonymous.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.