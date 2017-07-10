Will district join suit over school funding?

Palm Beach County Classroom Teacher's Association President Justin Katz hopes the Palm Beach County School Board will join a lawsuit that the Broward County school system plans to file over a law allotting taxpayer dollars to charter schools.
Part of the measure that received heavy criticism was a provision that makes public school districts share funds with charter schools for construction and maintenance.
Katz said the bill puts taxpayer dollars in the pockets of charter schools to do what they want. Even if the funds are used for construction or maintenance, unlike county buildings, taxpayers have no power or ownership of what happens to private charter school properties.
Palm Beach County School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa told the Palm Beach Post the school board will discuss the possibility of joining the lawsuit at the next board meeting.