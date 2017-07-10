Man shot, killed near Lantana ID'd

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a shooting Sunday night near Lantana who died from his wounds.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reports deputies found 28-year-old Justin Scott Vanmeter shot at 10:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Hypoluxo Food Mart located in the 1300 block of Hypoluxo Rd.

Investigators responded and said the Lantana man later died from his injuries at a hospital.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

