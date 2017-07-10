Organization helps put smiles on kids' faces - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Organization helps put smiles on kids' faces

Every year hundreds of families who are homeless, are given hope through The Lord's Place.

The organization helps people break the cycle of homelessness. It also helps children feel at home during an uncertain time in their lives.

They now also have a playground to call their own which helps them feels as if they are part of the community.

 

 
