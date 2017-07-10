Dog in Royal Palm Beach attacked by 8-foot gator

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

“She is our little Abbey Rose, that’s what we would have named our little girl,” Lisa Bass said about her dog. “She’s our child. She’s a family member.”

On Sunday, the Bass family was out by their backyard at the canal. Lisa’s husband Todd was fishing with their two young boys and Abbey was running around.

Suddenly, Todd heard Abbey yelp in pain.

“He heard the splashing and crying as he was running,” Lisa Bass said. “When he got there there was nothing.”

For 30 seconds there was no sign of Abbey as the 8-foot gator held her underwater.

“My husband thought that she was done,” Lisa Bass said. “Then he just got in the water and started screaming for her.”

That’s when Abbey came back up and with it the gator. Both of them were just two feet away from Todd.

“My husband just screamed at the gator to leave her alone,” Lisa Bass said.

Abbey made it out alive with just some bruises and scratches.

“It’s kind of a miracle,” Lisa Bass said.

Abbey is on antibiotics and pain medications but the veterinarian said she will be fine.

“It wouldn’t have been the same without her for sure,” Lisa Bass said.

The Bass family said they called SNAP who sent trappers out but they weren’t able to catch it.

FWC was also called and the police. Lisa Bass said officials told her that because the alligator didn’t attack a human they couldn’t kill it.

“If it’s an animal they can only get that gator on our property,” Lisa Bass said.

She said she is concerned because the alligator is still out there and while it grabbed Abbey this time it could have grabbed her young boy who is about the same weight as the dog.

“They’re not allowed to play out by the water anymore,” Lisa Bass said.