Tractor-trailer overturns on NB I-95 at 45th St.

Tractor-trailer overturns on NB I-95 at 45th St.

A tractor-trailer has overturned at the exit ramp of I-95 an 45th Street Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The rollover happened around 10:05 p.m. 

The exit ramp is blocked at this time. 

Minor injuries were reported.

FHP is investigating the crash. 

