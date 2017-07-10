Could Narcan be in schools in the future?

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

Do schools in our viewing area need to have a life-saving drug available?

Akron, Ohio school leaders are considering doing just that.

Narcan is what first responders use to save people from overdosing.

Advocates in South Florida are pushing to at least talk about having Narcan in schools here because of the growing number of kids prescribed legal pain killers.

Maureen Kielian has experienced it first-hand.

"My son became addicted to legally prescribed opioids," says Kielian.

Maureen who is with South Florida Recovery Advocates is pushing for schools to have Narcan.

"We are on it. We just need cooperation from our leaders to save lives," says Kielian.

Currently there is no Narcan in Florida schools.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Hal Valeche knows funding could be an issue, but saving lives is more important.

"What's the cost of a human life and you really can't try to equate putting a monetary value on saving somebody's life," says Valache.

He plans to meet with local law enforcement and school leaders about this possibility.