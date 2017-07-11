All lanes back open after semi overturns on I-95 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes back open after semi overturns on I-95

All lanes are back open after a tractor-trailer overturned Monday night at the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

The rollover happened around 10:05 p.m. 

The exit ramp is blocked at Exit 74. 

Minor injuries were reported.

FHP is investigating the crash. 

