Scott to sign bill enacting stiffer opioid law

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

Gov. Rick Scott will be in West Palm Beach and Sarasota to announce a desperately-needed fix for the opioid crisis.

Florida House Bill 477 helps by handing down stiffer penalties to drug dealers distributing illegal doses of fentanyl.

Fentanyl can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and extremely dangerous when mixed with heroin.

In May, Scott declared a state of emergency in the opioid crisis and directed additional resources to address it. In 2015, 3,900 people died in Florida from overdoses.

HB 477 goes into effect Oct. 1.