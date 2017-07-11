Scott to sign bill enacting stiffer opioid law - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Scott to sign bill enacting stiffer opioid law

Gov. Rick Scott will be in West Palm Beach and Sarasota to announce a desperately-needed fix for the opioid crisis.

Florida House Bill 477 helps by handing down stiffer penalties to drug dealers distributing illegal doses of fentanyl.

Fentanyl can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and extremely dangerous when mixed with heroin.

In May, Scott declared a state of emergency in the opioid crisis and directed additional resources to address it. In 2015, 3,900 people died in Florida from overdoses.

HB 477 goes into effect Oct. 1. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.