Suspect arrested after driver, 72, carjacked

A man from Miami-Dade County is charged with carjacking a 72-year-old woman in a North Palm Beach parking lot on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of U.S. 1 at 12:48 p.m.

Police said the suspect, Robert Brown, 28, grabbed the car keys out of the woman's hand, pushed her to the ground and then drove away in her Kia Soul.

 

Detectives say he then led Riviera Beach police on a high-speed chase and involved in a hit and run.

Brown was arrested Sunday and booked at the Palm Beach County jail.

He faces multiple charges including battery, robbery, larceny, vehicle theft, hit and run and fleeing from police.

