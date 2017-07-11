St. Lucie County approves commercial composting

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

County commissioners in St. Lucie County approved a new ordinance last week regulating the location and operation of commercial composting facilities.

Commercial composting facilities use biosolids to produce compost. The county determined theses facilities will only be allowed in 'Agricultural-5' zones west of Interstate 95.

According to county documents, the composting must happen inside an enclosed building.

The business must also make sure no bad smells extend beyond its property line.

There are other restrictions in place when it comes to stormwater management and other factors.

The county says the regulations are in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents, businesses and environmental resources.

Back in 2015, Compost USA received a lot of pushback from the community when it wanted to build a biosolid compost plant at the Becker Groves property on Shinn Rd.

Click here to download the county ordinance.