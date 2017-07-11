St. Lucie County approves commercial composting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie County approves commercial composting

County commissioners in St. Lucie County approved a new ordinance last week regulating the location and operation of commercial composting facilities.

Commercial composting facilities use biosolids to produce compost. The county determined theses facilities will only be allowed in 'Agricultural-5' zones west of Interstate 95.

 

According to county documents, the composting must happen inside an enclosed building.

The business must also make sure no bad smells extend beyond its property line.

There are other restrictions in place when it comes to stormwater management and other factors.

The county says the regulations are in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents, businesses and environmental resources.

Back in 2015, Compost USA received a lot of pushback from the community when it wanted to build a biosolid compost plant at the Becker Groves property on Shinn Rd.

