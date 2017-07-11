Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven on Tuesday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven on Tuesday

Story Video: Click here

Cool off from the hot temperatures and snag a free, small Slurpee on Tuesday at area 7-Eleven stores. 

The convenience store giant is offering the promotion since Tuesday is July 11 or 7/11 (get it?).

 

The promotion is running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Tuesday is also 7-Eleven's 90th birthday.      

7-Eleven said they estimate they will give away 9 million free Slurpee drinks on Tuesday. 

Tell us your favorite flavor on the WPTV Facebook page!

 

