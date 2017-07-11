FBI looking for child pornography suspect

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. -- The FBI wants the public's help in locating a man suspected of distributing child pornography.

Ranger Sylvan Lacy, 40, allegedly engaged in child pornography in 2009 and traded images as of 2011, the FBI says.

According to the FBI, more than 40,000 sexually explicit images of child pornogaphy were reportedly found on Lacy's computer.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Lacy in Kentucky on July 9, 2015. Lacy was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Lacy's arraignment was set for July 14, 2015, but he failed to appear and his whereabouts are unknown.

There were possible sightings of Lacy in Morehead and Frenchburg, Kentucky. The FBI says Lacy does not work and is reportedly living off a family trust fund. He also owns property in Okeechobee.

Lacy has brown hair, stands 5' 10" tall, weighs approximately 160 lbs. and is white.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Ranger Lacy, contact your local FBI office.