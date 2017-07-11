Walmart employee accused of stealing $30,000

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

A husband and wife came face-to-face with bears near their home in recent days.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

Fort Pierce Police arrested a Walmart employee after a loss prevention agent said he stole more than $30,000 from a store, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shawn Walker worked as the Tire Lube and Express supervisor at the Walmart store on Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce. Walker had been making fraudulent refunds and withdrawing the money, the report states.

The loss prevention agent told police Walker would scan barcodes for four tires, then have an accomplice receive a refund for the tires on their debit card. Police say Walker did this 23 times and would often have the accomplice purchase a low-priced item to make the transaction appear legitimate.

The report lists each refund amount as more than $1,000. The agent told police that Walker used his manager’s password to refund the money, but said the manager isn’t involved in the fraud.

While investigating Walker, police say they discovered Quentin Brinson had helped Walker steal the refunded money 14 times.

Walker is charged with 23 counts of grand theft. Brinson is charged with 14 counts of grand theft.