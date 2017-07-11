Port St. Lucie man struck and killed on I-95

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie man died early this morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-95.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 59-year-old Efrain Merced of Port St. Lucie was a passenger in a semi truck that stopped to assist people in an overturned vehicle accident near mile marker 277 in Volusia County at 1:30 a.m.

FHP says an unknown red vehicle was traveling northbound on I-95 and, while attempting to change lanes, collided with another vehicle, causing that vehicle to swerve, strike the median and overturn. The red vehicle never stopped.

According to FHP another vehicle, a 2011 Toyota SUV, stopped at the scene of the crash. While Merced was acting as a Good Samaritan, attending to the crash victims, a 24-year-old man driving a 2016 Toyota struck the SUV and Efrain Merced, killing him. Merced died at the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.