Port St. Lucie man struck and killed on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie man died early this morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-95.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 59-year-old Efrain Merced of Port St. Lucie was a passenger in a semi truck that stopped to assist people in an overturned vehicle accident near mile marker 277 in Volusia County at 1:30 a.m.
FHP says an unknown red vehicle was traveling northbound on I-95 and, while attempting to change lanes, collided with another vehicle, causing that vehicle to swerve, strike the median and overturn. The red vehicle never stopped.
According to FHP another vehicle, a 2011 Toyota SUV, stopped at the scene of the crash. While Merced was acting as a Good Samaritan, attending to the crash victims, a 24-year-old man driving a 2016 Toyota struck the SUV and Efrain Merced, killing him. Merced died at the scene.