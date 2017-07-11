Port St. Lucie man struck and killed on I-95 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie man struck and killed on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie man died early this morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-95.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 59-year-old Efrain Merced of Port St. Lucie was a passenger in a semi truck that stopped to assist people in an overturned vehicle accident near mile marker 277 in Volusia County at 1:30 a.m.

FHP says an unknown red vehicle was traveling northbound on I-95 and, while attempting to change lanes, collided with another vehicle, causing that vehicle to swerve, strike the median and overturn. The red vehicle never stopped.

According to FHP another vehicle, a 2011 Toyota SUV, stopped at the scene of the crash. While Merced was acting as a Good Samaritan, attending to the crash victims, a 24-year-old man driving a 2016 Toyota struck the SUV and Efrain Merced, killing him. Merced died at the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.