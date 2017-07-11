Plans to improve Jupiter intersection to get OK

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

Palm Beach County Commissioners are expected to approve a 5-year road construction project that will include a major change to a Jupiter intersection, according to the county's traffic division.

The intersection at University and Central Boulevards has been called a dangerous one, known for being a crash-prone area in Abacoa.

While reporting this story two cars collided at the intersection and one ended up in a ditch.

The county's project would turn the intersection into the first roundabout of its kind, an eight-figure with two lanes of travel in every direction.

The project would not begin until 2019.

Crash witnesses and victims say 2019 is too long to wait and are they are urging the town and county to work together for an immediate solution.

Just as we are doing a story on this dangerous intersection in #Abacoa, there was an accident. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/glOdLMrptC — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) July 11, 2017