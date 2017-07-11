Plans to improve Jupiter intersection to get OK - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plans to improve Jupiter intersection to get OK

Palm Beach County Commissioners are expected to approve a 5-year road construction project that will include a major change to a Jupiter intersection, according to the county's traffic division.

The intersection at University and Central Boulevards has been called a dangerous one, known for being a crash-prone area in Abacoa.

While reporting this story two cars collided at the intersection and one ended up in a ditch.

The county's project would turn the intersection into the first roundabout of its kind, an eight-figure with two lanes of travel in every direction.

The project would not begin until 2019.

Crash witnesses and victims say 2019 is too long to wait and are they are urging the town and county to work together for an immediate solution. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.