2 Brothers changing tire die in explosion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Brothers changing tire die in explosion

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- A coroner says two teenage brothers who were changing a tire on a manure spreader were killed when the tire exploded on a Pennsylvania farm.

The Cumberland County coroner's office says the 19-year-old and 14-year-old victims were changing the tire on the Lower Mifflin Township farm in central Pennsylvania when the explosion occurred.

Coroner Charley Hall says both brothers were thrown by the Monday night blast and were pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma.

Hall identified the older victim as 19-year-old Douglas Strite, of Mercersburg. The name of Strite's 14-year-old brother wasn't released.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.