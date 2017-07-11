Pet of the Week Mary

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Mary. She's a 12-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Mary:

Do you have a lap I can borrow? I'd be more than happy to give it back after I've nestled down into it for some quality you and me time. You may have a hard time saying no since I'm so sweet and gentle about inviting myself into your lap. Give me a neck scratch and I'm like putty in your hands. Nothing is more relaxing and comforting than the love and affection from my human friends. And that's all this old gal really wants anyhow. Although a fun feather wand will definitely bring out the kitten in me. I can't resist taking at least a few swipes at it when one is waived in front of me. I might be a senior kitty, but I still have plenty of life left in these old bones of mine. How about you bring that lap of yours to the shelter so we can share some closeness? And then lots more in our forever home.

By the way, because I'm an older gal, I'm part of the shelter's Fospice program. Adopt me and all my routine medical care, food, medication and other supplies will be provided by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, free of charge. Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

Learn more about Mary here.

