Deadly crash in Greenacres

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in Greenacres.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 38th Court and 55th Avenue.

In addition to one fatality, two people were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information was immediately available.

