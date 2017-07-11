Trump sued for blocking critics on Twitter

-
Shia LaBeouf (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8. More >>
You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11. More >>
The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary. More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages. More >>
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) -- First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.
The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president and he frequently makes public announcements on his @realdonaldtrump account.
The lawsuit asked a judge to stop Trump and his media team from blocking critics from following his personal account.
A spokeswoman for government lawyers declined to comment.
The lawsuit says blocking people from following Trump's account was a viewpoint-based restriction that the Constitution doesn't permit.
The director of the Knight First Amendment Institute is Jameel Jaffer, who worked for years with the American Civil Liberties Union.Associated Press 2017