Woman gets probation for dropping, killing baby

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

CHICAGO (AP) -- A Chicago woman who threw her newborn from a window because she feared her Muslim parents from Pakistan wouldn't approve of her pregnancy has been sentenced to probation.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 20-year-old Mubashra Uddin on Thursday pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a Cook County judge sentenced her to four years of probation. Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail. She originally was charged with first-degree murder in the November 2015 death.

Prosecutors said at the time she was charged that Uddin gave birth and dropped the baby girl out of an eighth-floor bedroom window when she heard her mother approaching. A man found the injured newborn in the grass. The baby died the next day at a hospital.