Boynton PD honors man for saving driver

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Boynton Beach has eight new police officers. Tuesday afternoon, city leaders swore in the new officers. Their family and friends pinned on their badges.

The ceremony was part of the department’s quarterly awards.

The police chief recognized a man who hopes to earn a badge of his own one day. Edgar Baez received the Citizens Life Saving Award for rescuing a driver after a crash

“The man was slumped over the steering wheel. I couldn’t just leave him there. It’s not in me to see someone hurt and just let them stay there,” Baez explained the moment, stressing other drivers stopped to help too.

The Chief Jeffrey Katz said Baez would make a good police officer. The 25-year-old told reporters he has started the process to enter the police academy.

The Detective and Officer of the Quarter, Evelyn Gorfido and Alfredo Vargas, each earned awards for work they did to solve sexual assault cases.

The department also recognized its public information officer as Citizen of the Quarter. Stephanie Slater earned the award for organizing a diaper and wipe drive over Mother’s Day and coordinating a Coffee with a Cop event among other highlights.