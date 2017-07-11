Boynton PD honors man for saving driver

Boynton Beach has eight new police officers. Tuesday afternoon, city leaders swore in the new officers. Their family and friends pinned on their badges.
The ceremony was part of the department’s quarterly awards.
The police chief recognized a man who hopes to earn a badge of his own one day. Edgar Baez received the Citizens Life Saving Award for rescuing a driver after a crash
“The man was slumped over the steering wheel. I couldn’t just leave him there. It’s not in me to see someone hurt and just let them stay there,” Baez explained the moment, stressing other drivers stopped to help too.
The Chief Jeffrey Katz said Baez would make a good police officer. The 25-year-old told reporters he has started the process to enter the police academy.
The Detective and Officer of the Quarter, Evelyn Gorfido and Alfredo Vargas, each earned awards for work they did to solve sexual assault cases.
The department also recognized its public information officer as Citizen of the Quarter. Stephanie Slater earned the award for organizing a diaper and wipe drive over Mother’s Day and coordinating a Coffee with a Cop event among other highlights.