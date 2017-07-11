Indian River Co. moving to ban medical marijuana

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Along Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach, there is a site that will become a medical marijuana dispensary sometime this fall.

It was grandfathered in by the city after new regulations were signed into law recently by Governor Rick Scott. Those rules say new dispensaries have to be treated like any pharmacy.

Tuesday, Indian River County attorney Dylan Reingold presented a draft ordinance to ban dispensaries in the unincorporated county.

“There’d be no ability to put distance limitations between each other, no distance limitations between churches," said Reingold.

Reingold says with the future site in Vero Beach, and learning the city of Sebastian would also allow dispensaries, residents would still have access to medical marijuana. Commissioners approved the first reading of the ordinance unanimously.

“We need to look at our community to ensure that we’re looking out for the environment and what the impact would have for the youth," said County Commission chairman Joseph Flescher.

A spokesman for neighboring St. Lucie County says it has a permit pending for its first dispensary. The fire district is currently reviewing the request.

A public hearing on the proposed Indian River County ordinance will be on August 15th, after which the commission could vote for the ban.