Have you seen this missing ring in Jupiter?

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

A local woman has lost her precious wedding ring and has launched an aggressive campaign to find it.

Karen Gilmore has Jupiter police on the case. She convinced us at NewsChannel 5 to spread the word. She’s on Facebook and asking for help, hoping to find her missing ring and heal her broken heart.

“If they have a heart just know how important this is,” said Karen Gilmore of Tequesta.

As she went to pay for lunch at Nature's Way Cafe in Jupiter on Saturday, “That's when I realized that my wedding band was still there but my actual diamond was missing,” explained Gilmore.

Her engagement ring was gone. It’s a white gold ring, with a cushion cut diamond and a baguette on each side.

“I'm on a mission - I'm going to get my ring back,” said Gilmore.

First, Gilmore retraced her steps. She went to the bank and she remembered that she was wearing the ring when she went to work out at Title Boxing. She said she put the ring in her wallet and placed it in her gym bag.

“It could have fallen out of my purse,” said Gilmore. “This isn't a clear-cut theft. This is a lost, missing ring.”

You see, this is more than just a ring to Gilmore, “I was divorced for 18 years and i never thought I'd get remarried,” she said.

After dating for a few months, her husband-to-be joined her on a trip to Tampa. They walked into a jewelry store together to get her watch fixed. “All of a sudden this lady comes out she goes are you two looking for engagement rings, my husband says yes we are, when we clearly weren't,” recounted Gilmore.

Months later, her husband surprised her with the diamond ring, ”When I saw it, I was like oh my goodness this is the thing that we actually were joking, acting like we were looking for engagement rings when we really weren't,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore has also put up flyers at local businesses like Keep Flippin' Gymnastics, “My heart broke for her,” said Daryl Sue, the owner. “I understand it's jewelry but it's meaningful.”

Gilmore added, “I don't need a large diamond for my life to be fulfilled that's not what that's about. It's the importance of this ring itself.”

Karen Gilmore is offering a $1,000 reward for her ring.

If you think you’ve seen the ring, contact her at (772) 529-1717