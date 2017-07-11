Woman killed in Greenacres single-vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman killed in Greenacres single-vehicle crash

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Greenacres Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at S. 55th Avenue and 38th Court.

Emma Grado Saenz of Lake Worth was a passenger in a 2012 Honda Civic driven by 75-year-old Edgar Quesada, also from Lake Worth. 

Officials said Quesada was traveling southbound on South 55th Avenue when, he told officials, he began to accelerate and could not stop it. Quesada  lost control of the vehicle hitting a utility pole, a fence and a metal hand rail west of the roadway. 

The driver and a second passenger, 82-year-old Odeth Quesada, were transported to JFK Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. 

Emma Saenz was pronounced dead on scene. 

 

