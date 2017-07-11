Police arrest man for stealing deliveries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police arrest man for stealing deliveries

Story Video: Click here

Police in Boynton Beach said they have found the man caught on camera stealing packages from doorsteps.

Officers arrested Krisztian Lantos Monday and charged him with two counts of grand theft.

“I checked my email and it said it was delivered,” Alyssa Maynard described coming home from work one night last month.

The package with about $125 worth of Yeti cups which was supposed to be on her Boynton Beach apartment doorstep wasn’t there. The complex’s surveillance camera showed what happened.

“I was in awe that someone randomly runs down the hallway, checks to see if anyone’s looking, and takes off with my package,” Maynard said. 

Boynton Beach police posted the picture on Facebook. Soon someone identified the man as Lantos. Officers first tracked him to Georgia, but arrested him Monday in Lantana.

The photo on the police department’s Facebook page got the attention of a neighbor a few doors down from Maynard who had a very similar picture from a surveillance camera placed outside her door.

“We were able to tie him to another package that was stolen also in Renaissance Commons over a year ago,” police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said.

So how do you keep crooks from taking your items? A lot of online shoppers taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day today may be asking themselves that question.

Police suggest installing security cameras, or having delivery companies drop packages off at your workplace.

“Do whatever you can to make it as hard as possible for someone to steal from you,” Slater said.

A lesson Maynard already put into practice.

“I have had another shipment sent to my work in hopes it doesn’t happen again,” she admitted.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.