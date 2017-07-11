PSL neighborhood gains new name - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL neighborhood gains new name

A Port St. Lucie neighborhood has gained a new name. 

Neighbors agreed to call the area east of the Florida Turnpike, and north of the C-24 Canal, 'Canal Pointe.'

It was one of the 12 suggested names people could vote on.

The new community name will now be featured on "welcome" signs and the city's website.

 

