Board tables vote on Love Street plan

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

The third Love Street plan along the Jupiter Inlet was supposed to have a preliminary vote before the Planning and Zoning board.

But that didn't happen.

Teri Grooms was once again there to voice her opposition.

"In total it's just the Jupiter Inlet. It doesn't need more retail and restaurants on it. Overburdens A1A which is a two lane road," said Groom.

The latest plan is an amended version of a larger plan approved last year.

It reduces the amount of development from four to two acres.

Tuesday night, the board tabled their vote because several board members had concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

"We're obviously disappointed we weren't able to move forward," said land planner Donaldson Hearing.

He can't see why anyone would be opposed to this new plan.

"Low scale. We have only one 2-story development. Very very low scale and as you know it's on one of the most beautiful waterways in Palm Beach County," said Hearing.

The board is expected to vote next month.