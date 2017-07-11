Picture released of car used in home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Picture released of car used in home invasion

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a vehicle they believe it was used in a home invasion, and sexual assault case, last Thursday in Royal Palm Beach.

Detectives say the vehicle was used to drive to the home. When fleeing the scene,  at least one of the suspects stole the victim's car and abandoned it a short distance away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.