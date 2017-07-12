Fatal shooting at gated West Palm apartments - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal shooting at gated West Palm apartments

Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night inside a gated apartment complex in West Palm Beach.

At about 7:35 p.m., police received 911 calls of a shooting at the Renaissance Apartments located in the 4100 block of Bear Lakes Ct. off of Military Trail.

 

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot inside the apartment that later died of his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Creelman at 561-822-1676 or Detective D. MacCarthy at561-822-1666 or the Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers. 

