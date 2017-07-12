Board tables vote on Love Street plan in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Board tables vote on Love Street plan in Jupiter

Story Video: Click here

The third Love Street plan along the Jupiter Inlet was supposed to have a preliminary vote Tuesday night before the Planning and Zoning board.

However, that didn't happen.

Teri Grooms was once again there to voice her opposition.

"In total, it's just the Jupiter Inlet. It doesn't need more retail and restaurants on it. It overburdens A1A, which is a two-lane road," said Groom.

The latest plan is an amended version of a larger plan approved last year, which reduces the amount of development from 4 to 2 acres.

On Tuesday night, the board tabled their vote because several board members had concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

"We're obviously disappointed we weren't able to move forward," said land planner Donaldson Hearing.

He can't see why anyone would be opposed to this new plan.

"Low scale. We have only one two-story development. It's very, very low scale, and as you know it's on one of the most beautiful waterways in Palm Beach County," said Hearing.

The board is expected to vote next month.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.