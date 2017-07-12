Suspect accused of stealing Boynton deliveries

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

The redesigned iPhone 8 is expected to launch this fall to mark the device's 10th anniversary.

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

$1,200 for an iPhone? Some estimates say it's possible

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

You can get a free Slurpee, a free chicken sandwich, order that new TV you've wanted while looking at cat videos, and all of it honors July 11.

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

July 11 is the day of free food, drink, online deals or cute pet photos

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area in the early morning hours of July 8.

Story Video: Click here

Police in Boynton Beach said they have found the man caught on camera stealing packages from doorsteps.

Officers arrested Krisztian Lantos Monday and charged him with two counts of grand theft.



“I checked my email and it said it was delivered,” Alyssa Maynard described coming home from work one night last month.

The package with about $125 worth of Yeti cups, which was supposed to be on her Boynton Beach apartment doorstep, wasn’t there. The complex’s surveillance camera showed what happened.

“I was in awe that someone randomly runs down the hallway, checks to see if anyone’s looking, and takes off with my package,” Maynard said.

Boynton Beach police posted the picture on Facebook. Soon someone identified the man as Lantos. Officers first tracked him to Georgia but arrested him Monday in Lantana.

The photo on the police department’s Facebook page got the attention of a neighbor a few doors down from Maynard who had a very similar picture from a surveillance camera placed outside her door.

“We were able to tie him to another package that was stolen also in Renaissance Commons over a year ago,” police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said.

So how do you keep crooks from taking your items? A lot of online shoppers that took advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day on Tuesday might have asked themselves that question.

Police suggest installing security cameras or having delivery companies drop packages off at your workplace.

“Do whatever you can to make it as hard as possible for someone to steal from you,” Slater said.

This is a lesson that Maynard already put into practice.

“I have had another shipment sent to my work in hopes it doesn’t happen again,” she admitted.