Palm Beach County considers suing drug companies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- At the suggestion of a Palm Beach County Commissioner, the county is looking into suing drug companies whose products are at the heart of the opioid crisis.

The Palm Beach Post reports the county attorney will have her staff examine the legal landscape to determine if pharmaceutical companies have been successfully sued, which jurisdictions have been involved and what law firms have taken on the work.

The opioid crisis has devastated Palm Beach County families, and it's done a number on the county's finances, too. Additional law enforcement, fire rescue and health care resources have been poured into the fight.

Officials want to see if the county can recoup some of what it's spending to combat problems associated with people getting hooked on the drugs.

